Water scarcity: Satchet water sellers hike price of commodity in UCH

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Owing to the scarcity of water at the University College Hospital (UCH) where massive renovation pf structures is ongoing, sellers of sachet water within the premises are currently making brisk business with the commodity as they have increased its cost.
The hospital’s management is carrying out renovation of old water pipes to give new life to portable water supply. The development has led to cut in water supply, thus creating hardship for patients as water has for about five days not been available to flush toilets, wash clothes or bathe by those on admission.
New Telegraph learnt Thursday that the sachet water christened, ‘UCH Grace Sachet Water’ with NAFDAC registration number C1-5851L which is being produced by UCH Grace CICS Multi Ventures, is the only approved satchet water in the hospital.
A bag of the satchet water which has been selling between N100 and N120 before the renovation is now being sold between N150 and N200 in the hospital.
When New Telegraph visited some shops in the hospital community, it was discovered that traders have hiked the prices of bags of sachet water to N150 and N200. While some sold a bag of water at N150, others insisted on selling at N160 while some other shops sold the same product at N200 a bag.

