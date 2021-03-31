Water scarcity: We’ve been patient enough, Bauchi residents cry out

Residents of Bauchi State have cried out over what they described as the persistent scarcity of water in the metropolis and its environs due to the ongoing expansion and rehabilitation of the state water system by the Bauchi State Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSUWSC) in collaboration with the World Bank project.

The problem of the water scarcity was said to have begun five weeks ago, when the Board announced the commencement of the maintenance work at Gubi Dam site and subsequently halted the distribution of the surface water to the public with assurance of restoring the water within the stipulated five weeks. This was as the General Manager of the Board, Mr. Aliyu Gital, an engineer, said the project suffered a setback due to some technical problems, saying that water supply would not be restored as earlier announced. Our Correspondent, who went round the Bauchi metropolis found out some of the residents, said that 25 liters Jeri can of water which was being sold between N15 and N20 before, now sells between N45 and N50 respectively.

A resident of Unguwar Madina Quarters in Bauchi, the state capital, Malam Idris Shuaibu, lamented that the water scarcity was negatively affecting the people, saying: “I used to buy 10 water cans every day which cost N400 to N500 depending on how far I got the water.”

