Wa t e r Therap y i n v o l v e s drinking 1.5 liters of pure

drinking water (room temperature) when you wake up in the morning.

This must be done before eating or drinking anything. Before even brushing

your teeth. And then try not to eat or drink anything for at least one hour afterwards.

Water therapy presents the best advantages of making drinking enough water your best friend.

Water therapy is a complete cleansing therapy and the benefits are amazing. Here are some of them.

DETOXING

Water has an amazing detoxifying effect on you as it easily flushes out toxins and maintains the pH balance of your body. It also improves your kidney functions by diluting toxins, making them easier for the kidney to process.

SKIN CLEANSER

As the toxins are eliminated from your body, you will find that your skin and hair will acquire a glow that you would never have seen before. It also clears acne and blemishes.

PROMOTES WEIGHT LOSS

Adequate water Intake not only improve digestion but also regulate your appetite. Often, you misinterpret your body’s signals of thirst for hunger and end up overeating. Water therapy helps you meet your body’s water requirement more effectively, thereby preventing you from eating more food than you need.

Additionally, drinking water aids in new cell generation leading to muscles growth and weight loss.

CURES CONSTIPATION

When you practice water therapy, you ready your stomach to

fully absorb all the nutrients from food you eat through the day.

This leads to the proper breakdown and digestion of food making bowel movements easier and thereby preventing bloating and constipation.

DISEASE PREVENTION

Water therapy alleviate diabetes, hypertension, asthma, piles, kidney stones, headache, body aches, arthritis, fast heartbeat, epilepsy, excess fat, bronchitis, TB, meningitis. It also prevent kidney,

liver and bladder diseases. All eyes diseases, all womb, cancer and menstrual disorders and all ear, nose and throat diseases Start practicing Water Therapy today!

Like this: Like Loading...