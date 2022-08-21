News

Water transportation: Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal to take off

Posted on

Determined to connect Lekki/ Ajah axis with other parts of Lagos by the water transport mode, the Lagos State government is set to embark on the construction of Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Disclosing this recently in Lagos, Mr. Tunji Solaja of the Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Limited, said work on the project would start in September this year and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

 

He said: “The project is part of the efforts of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, to make the state more convenient to live for residents and to become one of the most beautiful cities in Africa. “The governor since he got elected in 2019 hit the ground running by improving the state’s socio-economic development, as well as security of lives and property, and carefully fulfilling the six pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda.

 

“The acronym, T.H.E.M.E.S, represents the six pillars of the state’s strategic development agenda, namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, as well as Security and Governance,” Solaja stated that the state government was on a mission to develop a multi-modal transport infrastructure through the delivery of a safe, efficient and affordable means of alternative transport on the inland waterways for the people and businesses in the state.

“It is part of the government’s efforts to solve the transportation challenges in the state through the development of an efficient integrated multimodal transportation system by encouraging private investment in the sector. The project is in conjunction with Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Limited and Platform Capital who are investing millions of dollars in the project.

“The infrastructural component of the project includes shopping malls, car parks that would accommodate over 200 cars, floating restaurants and lounges, health safety and environmental services.

 

The project also aims to develop a ferry terminal along Admiralty Way water front in Lekki Phase 1 belonging to Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, procure state of the art passenger ferries and operate water transportation services for the citizens residing in Lekki, Ajah, Igbo Efon, Ikota, Awoyaya, Lakowe, Sangotedo and its environs,” Solaja said.

 

