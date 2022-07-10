WaterAid advocates sanitation, hygiene improvement

WaterAid Nigeria, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) with support from Kimberly Clark Corporation has unveiled a two-year project to foster maternal and child health. The project focuses on improving sanitation and hygiene behaviours of vulnerable residents in Ikorodu north and Ojodu Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State.

The NGO said it will work in partnership with government institutions, LCDAs and civil society organisations to increase awareness about safe hygiene behaviour practices among pregnant and breastfeeding women in target areas. It would also provide handwashing facilities and hygiene kits in schools, community centres, primary health care centres and other public fa cilities.

In her address, Evelyn Mere, Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria stated: “Poor hygiene means infants are regularly ill and at risk of death, children miss school, adults are not able to work to support their families and spend what little money they do have on taking care of sick children.

‘‘It means patients and health workers are at risk in healthcare environments, and people can protect themselves from infectious diseases, stay healthy, increase productivity and live dignified lives.

‘‘WaterAid will continue to advocate for hygiene behaviour change that transforms lives and delivers desired health and sanitation outcomes in Lagos State Government’s efforts at addressing challenges in access to water, sanitation, and hygiene and contributing to better maternal and child health and overall wellbeing.”

