WaterAid: Climate change threatens critical water supplies in Africa

WaterAid Nigeria has alerted the global community that climate change threatens critical water supplies for Africa’s most vulnerable people.

In a statement issued yesterday, the organisation noted that this is the central theme of the regional programermes in Africa, aimed to ensure delegates to Africa Climate Week 2021 incorporate this in their demands to world leaders meeting at COP26 in November.

Africa Climate Week, being hosted virtually by Uganda and UN partners, begins on Sunday 26 – 29 September, as African countries prepare their positions in advance of the COP26 climate summit in the UK.

According to WaterAid, Africa is the most-exposed region to the adverse effects of climate change despite contributing the least to global warming. The entire continent accounts for less than four per cent of total global carbon emissions but is home to 33 of the top 50 countries most vulnerable to climate change.

This year’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report shows a clear link between climate change and water.

It makes a stark warning that urgent action is needed to tackle the dangerous effects of climate change, which is most felt through access to water: flooding, drought, unpredictable weather patterns and salination from rising seas.

According to details of the report, by 2025 Niger’s annual water needs will exceed the available water resources and by 2050 water volumes are expected to fall significantly across Burkina Faso.

Similarly, the UN declared that Madagascar is on the brink of experiencing the world’s first “climate change famine” in the south of the island nation.

The fluctuations in the levels of Malawi’s second largest body of water, Lake Chilwa, have become ever more extreme affecting the lives of 1.5 million who live in that densely populated basin region.

In addition to the challenges of coping with the effects of extreme weather events, almost one in three Africans live without clean water close to their homes.

The continent still depends on surface water for drinking, washing and cleaning. But these sources of water are unreliable and easily contaminated. These issues, combined with rising temperatures, can facilitate the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera across Africa.

In Nigeria, 60 million people lack clean water close to home, depending almost entirely on groundwater for domestic water supply, especially in rural areas. Groundwater provides much-needed protection against the impacts of climate change, acting as a buffer to changing water availability and quality in many parts of the world.

Climate change is also aggravating the sanitation crisis. Extreme weather – floods, rising temperatures, prolonged droughts – are causing irreparable damage to weak sanitation systems and causing illnesses to spread further in vulnerable communities.

An estimated 250,000 additional deaths per year are predicted between 2030 and 2050 due to climate change and many of these deaths will be linked to poor sanitation.

The report showed that poor sanitation and the transmission of fatal, but preventable illnesses – such as cholera – are also compounded by the effects of climate change. Only 88 million people living in Nigeria (that is 44 per cent of the population) can rely on safely managed sanitation – that is a toilet serviced to allowed human waste to be treated and disposed of safely.

About 32 million people (16 per cent of the population) have limited sanitation – that is the use of improved latrines where there is hygienic separation of human faeces from human contact but that is shared by two or more households. A staggering 112 million people still do not have access to a private toilet of their own, and about 46 million have no choice but to practise open defecation.

Furthermore, the report showed that where decent toilets are lacking, human faeces can contaminate the groundwater or end up in rivers and lakes, polluting what is often the only supply of water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning. “Children play on ground rife with pathogens and as a result of faecal contamination, whole communities can contract diarrhoeal diseases.”

Like this: Like Loading...