WaterAid, LDSC launch $300,000 project for improved water access in Lagos

International not-for-profit organisation, WaterAid, with support from Latter-day Saints Charities (LDSC) has launched and expanding its ‘Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery’ project in Nigeria to boost water and sanitation delivery in Ikorodu North and Ojodu Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) of Lagos State by providing increased access to clean water, as well as improved sanitation and hygiene behaviour in target communities in the state.

The $300,000 project is expected to reach about 10, 500 people with improved access to clean water, safely managed sanitation services, and key hygiene behaviour change promotion in target communities over the next 12 months.

It will combine key strategies including service delivery interventions, hygiene behaviour change approaches, and institutional strengthening to address acute water and sanitation needs for vulnerable and marginalised communities in the state.

While the government’s efforts in accelerating water and sanitation access are commendable, Nigeria still has some of the largest gaps in access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) access. An estimated 68 million Nigerians are without access to basic drinking water, 171 million lack hand-washing facilities with soap, 113 million do not have adequate toilets, and 48 million practice open defecation.

A lack of access to adequate WASH services disproportionately affects persons with disabilities, women and girls, who spend hours each day fetching water, unable to work or go to school. Without proper sanitation facilities, girls who have reached puberty often drop out of school altogether and many women and girls face an increased risk of danger and gender-based violence because of a lack of water and toilets close to home. Poor access to improved water and sanitation also remains a major cause of high morbidity and mortality rates among children under five in Nigeria, with about 150,000 children under five dying from diarrhoea each year due to contaminated drinking water and poor sanitation.

A lack of access to water, sanitation, and hygiene has detrimental effects on the health, education, economic growth, and development of the population. It makes it difficult for communities to practice proper hand-washing which is critical to controlling the spread of infectious and deadly diseases.

In collaboration with government and civil society partners, WaterAid will construct and rehabilitate water and sanitation facilities; provide technical support to relevant WASH authorities in the state for improved WASH service delivery; amplify hygiene promotion activities for improved health in target communities; and create community management structures to support the sustainable management of completed water projects in target communities.

Evelyn Mere, Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, said: “Women and girls continue to bear the brunt of lack of access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services. It is only fair that we all work together to build a world where no woman is forced to waste her time walking and queuing for hours to collect water.

“WaterAid believes that sustained transformational change can be achieved through expanded access to water, sanitation, and hygiene. This will enable people to lead healthier lives and fulfil their potential.

While we commend the government’s efforts in WASH service delivery and systems strengthening, we call for double investments in clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene so that we can build sustainable, resilient services and communities that can deliver health and dignity for all and ensure everyone, especially children and pregnant and nursing mothers in our society, has the chance of a healthy and secure future.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...