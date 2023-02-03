WaterAid, LDSC launch $300,000 project in Lagos

International not-for-profit organisation, WaterAid, with support from Latterday Saints Charities (LDSC) has launched and expanded its ‘Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery’ project in Nigeria to boost water and sanitation delivery in Ikorodu North and Ojodu Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) of Lagos State. This, the organisation did by providing increased access to clean water as well as improved sanitation and hygiene behaviour in targeted communities in the state. The $300,000 project is expected to reach about 10, 500 people with improved access to clean water, safely managed sanitation services, and key hygiene behaviour change promotion in target communities over the next 12 months. It will also combine key strategies, including service delivery interventions, hygiene behaviour change approaches, and institutional strengthening to address acute water and sanitation needs for vulnerable and marginalised communities in the state. While the government’s efforts in accelerating water and sanitation access are commendable, Nigeria still has some of the largest gaps in access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) access. An estimated 68 million Nigerians are without access to basicdrinkingwater, 171million lacked hand-washing facilities with soap, 113 million do not haveadequatetoilets, and48million practice open defecation.

