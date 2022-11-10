WaterAid Nigeria, PepsiCo Foundation launch project to improve WASH services in Lagos

WaterAid Nigeria with funding support from the PepsiCo Foundation has launched a project that will bring life-transforming water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services to people in Ikotun, Ikorodu, and Ojodu Local Council Development Areas. Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere said the three-year project aims to strengthen WASH service delivery systems and contribute to building the capacity of women and girls by empowering them to be part of WASH decision-making processes as they mostly bear the brunt of WASH-related challenges. She made this known during the launch of the project in Lagos recently.

The project will be implemented through the provision of water and sanitation facilities as well as hygiene promotion and education to improve hygiene behaviours in the state. The project is expected to reach about 43,000 people with improved water, sanitation and hygiene services. On his part, the General Manager of PepsiCo in Nigeria, Olujimi Taiwo, said: “As a company we know how important water is to every community, and our vision for the future is that wherever in the world PepsiCo operates water resources will be better off because we are there. This collaboration with WaterAid is at the heart of our goal to reach 100 million people globally with safe water access by 2030 through the PepsiCo Foundation and our partners.

It also contributes to the UN SDG#6 to ensure the availability and sustainable management of clean water and sanitation for all. We look forward to witnessing how this initiative will positively impact thousands of people in Lagos State.” According to the country director of WaterAid Nigeria,“One in ten people still don’t have even a basic supply of clean water close to home. A lack of access to this life-saving service means women are left to bear the brunt of walking miles and spending valuable hours in collecting water. A time that should be spent on other household tasks or incoming generating activities helping lift themselves and their families out of poverty. Everyone can live a more fulfilled dignified and healthy life with the opportunities that having sustainable and safe water sanitation and hygiene brings.

WaterAid Nigeria will continue to collaborate to transform lives and deliver on desired health and sanitation outcomes in Lagos State.” Lagos State is one of the largest cities in Sub Saharan Africa and the most populous city in Nigeria. The rapid, unpredictable and unplanned population growth in small towns as well as limited government capacity has added pressure on limited WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) infrastructure, coupled with lack of maintenance and overuse. According to the 2021 WASHNORM statistics 55 per cent of households in Lagos State have access to safely managed water supply services only 15 per cent of households in Lagos have access to safely managed sanitation services and only 35 per cent of people have access to hygiene services.

The lack of access to water sanitation and hygiene services disproportionately affects women and girls as they are culturally saddled with the responsibility of walking miles in search of these services particularly water. A UNICEF study showed that women and girls collectively spend 200 million hours a day fetching water which considerably shortens the time available to spend with their families other household tasks or incoming generating activities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...