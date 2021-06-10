Health

WaterAid, NWRI deliver sustainable sanitation

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

WaterAid Nigeria and the National Water Resources Institute (NWRI) have signed a three-year partnership to deliver equitable sustainable total sanitation at scale in Nigeria. The partnership will combine the water, sanitation, and hygiene expertise of WaterAid and the training expertise of the NWRI to improve and systemically support sector capacity for sanitation programme design and development in Nigeria.

In 2018, to address Nigeria’s water, sanitation and hygiene crisis, the Federal Government declared a state of emergency in the sector and called on all state governments to take action to end open defecation by 2025. A National Action Plan to revitalise the sector and a national sanitation campaign tagged ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ were launched to address the particularly grim sanitation crisis and deliver an open defecation free Nigeria by 2025.

However, institutional and capacity gaps, particularly related to the designing, planning and implementation of rural sanitation programmes in Nigeria, continue to threaten the achievement of these plans which will not be realised without the right context-specific sanitation approaches and accompanying capacities to implement sanitation programmes in rural communities of Nigeria. Over the years, rural sanitation programming has shifted from construction-driven approaches towards social mobilisation and behavioural change approaches; with market-based approaches gaining momentum.

Although these innovations have been important steps forward, they have resulted in mixed outcomes and shown that applying a blueprint of single approaches across large areas or even countries, does not always work and is simply not enough to reach everyone, everywhere.

