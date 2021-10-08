WaterAid tasks govts, donors on underfunded water sector

In order to tackle the challenges posed to the populace from cholera, especially the rising death, WaterAid has urged the Nigerian government and donors to step up their investment in the grossly underfunded water, sanitation and hygiene sector which was declared to be in a state of emergency in 2018.

This is contained in a statement from WaterAid in which the organisation expressed deep concern about the cholera outbreak that has affected communities in several states in the country. Cholera has killed over 3,000 lives in the country– especially young children betweenfiveand14yearsold.

The numbers might be even higher, WaterAid said, as people in hardto- reach areas have been affected as well, but they are not all included. The organisation fears that the global climate crisis, which is likely to lead to more erratic rains and river floods, will increase the number and severity of these outbreaks, as there will be a higher risk of floods contaminating clean water sources. Country Director of WaterAid in Nigeria, Evelyn Mere said, “Improving living and sanitation conditions in a sustainable way is extremely important in the fight against diseases like cholera and the impacts of climate change – it will literally save thousands of lives.

Like this: Like Loading...