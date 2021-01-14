Health

Watermelon treats kidney disorders, prevents cancer

Have you ever wondered why so many people crave for watermelon and why it is a favourite fruit for many? It is because watermelon is a super nutritious fruit in every sense of the word. Watermelon, botanically known as ‘citrullus lanatus,’ is a native of Africa, originating in the Southern African region.

It is a popular fruit in Nigeria. Watermelon grows well in temperate regions, which explains why it grows very well in northern Nigeria such as Plateau State where the climate is less hot. However, watermelon can be cultivated in any part of Nigeria if adequate soil moisture is maintained.

It is said that watermelon grew wildly in the African forest over 1000 years ago, from where it was transported to Asia and America, and other parts of the world. Watermelon has been selected and produced as a hybrid, which has resulted in the bigger and sweeter variety that is popular today.

The outer rind of watermelon fruit is green, hard and thick and slightly sour in taste, while the interior is red or pink, succulent and sweet but not sugary in taste, and contains many seeds. Watermelon is most nutritious when it is fully ripe. For this reason, very ripe watermelon is best if one wants to get its full medicinal values. Watermelon is known to be very high in Beta-carotene and lycopene when it is very ripe. The rind is also said to be edible, preferably after boiling.

A lot of people have asked me if it safe to blend the rind and seeds of watermelon and drink. The answer is yes, there is no harm in blending both the seeds and the rinds of the ripe watermelon fruit. Note however, that apart from the fibre and roughage, there is little nutrients in the rinds. The ripe interior is the most nutritious and beneficial part of the fruit. Watermelon is rich in vitamins A, B6, C, calcium, magnesium, protein, potassium, niacin and thiamine.

However, lycopene, which is also present in tomato, is the most well-known phytonutrient present in watermelon. Watermelon is made up of 92 per cent water, has little or no fat, is low in sodium and also low in calories. Fruits like watermelon allow the human body to function optimally because of the high contents of antioxidants. Antioxidants are good protection against cancer, arthritis, diabetes and high blood pressure, while Amino Acids boost the body’s immune system, thereby protecting against all forms of diseases. Lycopene, which is also present in tomatoes, grapefruits and guava, is beneficial for a healthy heart, strong bone, and helps to prevent prostate cancer.

To really maximise your lycopene intake, let your watermelon fully ripen. The redder your watermelon gets, the higher the concentration of lycopene becomes. Beta-carotene and phenolic antioxidant content also increase as the watermelon ripens. Watermelon seeds are also very nutritious, especially if they are sprouted and shelled. They are high in protein, magnesium, vitamin B and good fats. But do not substitute the seeds or the rinds Watermelon for the fruit itself.

