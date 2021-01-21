Watermelon treats kidney disorders, prevents cancers (II)

Other benefits of watermelon are:

Treats kidney disorders Watermelons contain a lot of potassium, which is very helpful in cleaning out the toxic depositions in the kidney. Moreover, they are helpful in reducing the concentration of uric acid in the blood, thereby reducing the chances of kidney damage and the formation of renal calculi in that organ. In addition to this, being high in water content, watermelons induce frequent urinating, which is again helpful for cleaning of the kidneys. Also, the antioxidants present in watermelon ensure good health of the kidneys for a long time and reduce signs of premature ageing like wrinkles and age spots on the skin.

Prevents heat stroke

Watermelon is effective in reducing both your body temperature and blood pressure. Many people in tropical regions eat this fruit every day in the afternoon during summer to protect themselves from heat stroke. The high amount of water in watermelon also stimulates a release of excess liquid in the body.

Regulates blood pressure

The amount of potassium and magnesium present in watermelons is very beneficial in terms of lowering blood pressure. Potassium is considered a vasodilator, meaning that it releases the tension on blood vessels and arteries, thereby stimulating blood flow and reducing the stress on the cardiovascular system. The carotenoids present in these fruits also prevent hardening of artery walls and veins, thereby helping to reduce blood pressure and the chances of blood clots, strokes, heart attacks, and atherosclerosis.

Prevents cancer

Watermelons have gained a lot of attention in recent years, primarily because of their impressive level of lycopene, a carotenoid phytonutrient compound that is increasingly being linked to cancer prevention. Lycopene has been shown to significantly reduce the risks of prostate, breast, colon, lung, and endometrial cancer. All in all, between the antioxidant potential of vitamin C and the impact of lycopene, watermelon is a great anti-cancer fruit!

Controls diabetes

Diabetics, who are supposed to have a low energy and low sugar diet, often complain about starving since they don’t get to eat their staple diets, which gives them the feeling of being half-fed. Watermelons can be a good supplement for them. In spite of being sweet in taste, a thick wedge will give them very few calories, since 99 per cent of its total weight is composed of water and roughage. Moreover, the vitamins and minerals such as potassium and magnesium help in proper functioning of insulin in the body, thus lowering the blood sugar level. Arginine, another component found in watermelons, is very effective at enhancing the impact of insulin on blood sugar. Diabetics can also have curries, steaks, and salads made from watermelon rinds, which are even lower in sugar.

Heart friendly

Lycopene, a carotenoid found in abundance in watermelon, improves cardiac functions. Beta- carotene, known for its great antioxidant and anti-ageing properties, keeps you young at heart and prevents age-related cardiac problems. The roughage in watermelon, along with vitamin C, carotenoids, and potassium (potassium cuts the risk of a heart attack), helps to reduce cholesterol and keep your heart safe from many dangerous conditions. The best way to eat watermelon is to eat it. It’s as simple as that. Just make sure you go for the very ripe fruit. If you prefer to squeeze out the juice to drink, no problem. Some people prefer to blend the whole fruit: seeds and rinds inclusive, that is also good, provided you keep in mind that the fruit itself is the most nutritious and beneficial, not the seed or the rinds. Want to give yourself a treat? Avoid the temptation to rush to the nearest fast-food shop. Go rather to the nearest local market where you can get yourself a healthy ball of watermelon, which is cheaper than a loaf of bread. Your body will be happy you did.

