Waterways authority begins safety training for school children

As a way to catch them young and reduce waterrelated phobia among Lagosians, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced a week-long water safety class and swimming training for pupils in the riverine communities of Epe Local Government Area. According to the General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, the swimming training, is the third edition of the Agency’s advocacy programme tagged: “The Lagos Water Savvy Kids” programme. He informed that LASWA is in partnership with Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and Dolphin Swim School (DSS), a premier swimming organisation serving women and children in Lagos State.

He said the partnership aims at instilling water confidence in school pupils by teaching them theoretical and practical knowledge on waterways safety, swimming skills, and basic survival techniques in an emergency. Emmanuel disclosed further that 50 students from five public schools in riverine communities within the Epe axis of Lagos were selected to participate in this year’s edition. “With this training, school children using the waterways will be more confident, be conscious of their safety, and be self-reliant in an emergency,” the General Manager added.

