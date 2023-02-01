News

Waterways authority begins safety training for school children

As a way to catch them young and reduce waterrelated phobia among Lagosians, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced a week-long water safety class and swimming training for pupils in the riverine communities of Epe Local Government Area. According to the General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, the swimming training, is the third edition of the Agency’s advocacy programme tagged: “The Lagos Water Savvy Kids” programme. He informed that LASWA is in partnership with Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and Dolphin Swim School (DSS), a premier swimming organisation serving women and children in Lagos State.

He said the partnership aims at instilling water confidence in school pupils by teaching them theoretical and practical knowledge on waterways safety, swimming skills, and basic survival techniques in an emergency. Emmanuel disclosed further that 50 students from five public schools in riverine communities within the Epe axis of Lagos were selected to participate in this year’s edition. “With this training, school children using the waterways will be more confident, be conscious of their safety, and be self-reliant in an emergency,” the General Manager added.

 

Our Reporters

News

Kaigama: Corruption has assumed new level of digital proficiency

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that corruption in the country has assumed a new level of digital proficiency across all levels, despite the high number of worship places and religious activities in the country.   In his homily delivered during the inauguration of Catholic Action in Abuja Archdiocese at Our […]
News

Insecurity: Attacks’ll get worse as Buhari, govs were forewarned – Cleric

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

A celibate prophet, Godfrey Gbujie, has said that the galloping spate of insecurity and violent crimes in the country would get worse   This was also as he noted that President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors were forewarned about the looming deterioration of security in the country longbeforeithappened. Heregretted thatrecentcases of violentattacksbeingrecorded across the country […]
News Top Stories

Umahi: Ebubeagu will never be disbanded

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

holidays…insists it is backed by law The Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that they can go to court and challenge the Ebubeagu Security Network of the state command if they are unhappy with its establishment. He said the security outfit will never […]

