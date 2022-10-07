News

Waterways Bill: Another instance of FG’s insensitivity to Nigerians’ plight –Afenifere

Sola Adeyemo

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has described the insistence of the Federal Government to pass the repeatedly rejected Waterways Resources Bill into law as another instance of how the government is often hell-bent on going ahead with what majority of Nigerians frown on while neglecting the ones they yearn for.

The organisation’s position is contained in a press release signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi in reaction to the latest statement by the Minister of Water Resources, Mallam Suleiman Adamu. In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria last week in Abuja, the minister had said, among other things, that the bill provides for professional and efficient management of all surface and ground water for the use of all Nigerians.

But, taking a swipe at this position, Ajayi said: “The minister’s assertion smacks of arrogance, disdain for the people of Nigeria and insensitivity to the things that are of immediate concern to Nigerians.”

 

Our Reporters

