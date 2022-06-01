Business

Waterways safety: NIWA faces dearth of marine engineers

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the government agency saddled with the responsibility of regulating movement of boats, ferries and barges on Nigerian waters, is currently experiencing dearth of marine engineers.

 

The Authority, the former Inland Waterways Department of the Federal Ministry of Transport, was established through an act of the National Assembly, CAP 47, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria in 2004 to develop Nigeria’s inland waterways for navigation, design ferry routes, collect river lolls, provide regulation for inland water navigation, develop infrastructural facilities for a national inland waterways connectivity with economic centers, using the river ports and nodal points for inter-nodal exchanges, among others.

 

It was gathered that the Authority does not have enough hands in marine engineering  to ensure safety of waterways by fixing the numerous boats plying Nigerian inland waters.

 

The Authority’s Officer 1 Marine, K.G Abbah, an engineer, said in Lagos that NIWA was facing dearth is of engineers, saying that anyone that apply could be automatically employed. He noted that whenever NIWA goes on sensitisation of boat drivers, there were not enough engineers who can train the drivers on how to fix their engines whenever it develop faults on the waterways. Abbah explained:

 

“We have numerous boats here in Lagos, especially when you are at Marina, Lagos and going to Port Novo, which is a nearby country; we have boat transportation that take people there. These boats are so many; they have outboard engines and inboard engines.

 

“For those who are into marine engineering, we are having challenges whereby we have just a few technicians, who really come to fix these problems. There is job already made for those going into marine engineering.

 

“If you apply to NIWA today, I am sure that you would be absolved because these opportunities, apart from we going to give sensitisation, we have a few engineers in NIWA, whereby we have numerous challenges of trying to fix these engines or trying to advise the owners on what to do.”

 

Besides, it was gathered that the Authority has no capacity and equipment to monitor ferry operators and other inland waters, most especially in Lagos.

 

It would be recalled that former NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Tayo Fadile, had said that NIWA had no capacity to check all the ferry and boat operators, most especially in Lagos, because of the boat traffic plying different routes such as Aja, Ikorodu, Badore, Epe, Badagry, Apapa and Epe, among others. He noted that Lagos was too big and wide to cover. Fadile added: “We have tried our best, but we are so limited by fund. Our budget is too small and we have about 15 area offices in the federation.

 

So, we depend on the available meager resources to discharge our responsibilities. “Therefore, to control the operators and passengers would require massive personnel and huge resources.

 

The Authority has circulated a notice limiting movement of boats because NIWA has no facility and capacity for night voyage. The waters are not lighted, but some of them still take the risk to travel in the night.” The general manager noted that the Authority had also circulated a notice to them that nobody should sail on the rivers or lagoon anything after six pm.

 

Business

JAIZ Bank posts N4.37bn profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abdulwahab Isa Abuja   Nigeria’s pioneer of non- Interest bank, Jaiz bank Plc, recorded 43 per cent growth in profit before tax in 2021 from N3.07 billion in December 2020 to N4.37 billion in December 2021. It recorded increase of 31.76 per cent in gross income from N19.61 billion realized in 2020 to N25.84 billion […]
Business

LCCI to FG: Invite private sector to invest in commercial projects

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Concerned by the Federal Government’s revised 2022 national budget, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stated that the Federal Government, as a matter of urgency, should allow the private sector invest in some infrastructure projects that are commercially viable to generate revenue to fund her budget instead of debt financing. The Director-General […]
Business

Evaluating need for more product offerings, listings

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writeS

More companies listing on the capital market and increase in the number of products are needed to deepen the local bourse. CHRIS UGWU writeS   The Nigerian Exchange Limited remains a predominantly equity-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the […]

