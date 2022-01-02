Sports

Watford forced Dennis to dump Nigeria, says Eguavoen

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Ranieri defends his position in imbroglio

 

Super Eagles interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, has said the management of Watford FC in the English Premier League actually forced striker, Emmanuel Dennis, to miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after he was threatened.

 

Speaking on NFF TV, the former international said the striker really wanted to honour the invitation and play for his father’s land, but had to jettisioned the idea to save his job at Watford.

 

“Dennis told me that his club had done everything humanly possible for him not be at AFCON,” Eguavoen said. “I can’t force it, I reported the matter to the authority and they also tried, that was why we had to wait until the last second before we pushed the button. “Dennis said he wanted to come but the club is threatening him.

What do we do if a player does not want to come? We have to play with what we have. Based on that, I like the enthusiasm because I only informed Onyekuru once and he was happy about it. “Initially, he has been an integral part of this team and I felt bad that some of them wouldn’t be around but decisions have to be made.

 

Onuachu, Onyekuru, Ebuehi, and few other ones and as soon as that opening was there, Shehu Abdullahi also said that the report came out that he’s been injured and he’s going to be out for 10 days to two weeks and we reached out to Tyronne and he was happy too.” Meanwhile, Watford manager, Claudio Ranieri, has defended his

position on all what transpired as he revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation and Watford management were in talks but they could not reach an agreement to secure the release of the player.

 

Speaking on the club’s website, the Italian said: “I knew they were speaking, the board and the Nigerian board, and I accept every decision they find and for me, it’s finished. “We respect everybody.

 

They have a lot of players and they have changed the manager and we were ready to give them the players, but they didn’t do this. The two boards spoke and for me it’s okay. I am only the manager, the coach, and I accept everything

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

