Watford promoted to Premier League after beating Millwall

Watford sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League after a narrow home win over Millwall.

Ismaila Sarr’s composed 11th-minute penalty, after the Senegal winger was brought down in the box by Billy Mitchell, proved enough for the Hornets, reports the BBC.

Mitchell drew a save from home keeper Daniel Bachmann before the break with a shot from outside the box before Mason Bennett saw his follow-up effort clip the top of the bar.

Bachmann clawed away a close-range effort from a corner as Millwall pressed for an equaliser in the second half, but Watford held on to secure an eighth successive league victory at Vicarage Road.

The return of the Hornets means another Super Eagles player will also be featuring in the elite league with defender, William Troost-Ekong joining Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in the Premier League.

Like this: Like Loading...