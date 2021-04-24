Sports

Watford promoted to Premier League after beating Millwall

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Watford sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League after a narrow home win over Millwall.
Ismaila Sarr’s composed 11th-minute penalty, after the Senegal winger was brought down in the box by Billy Mitchell, proved enough for the Hornets, reports the BBC.
Mitchell drew a save from home keeper Daniel Bachmann before the break with a shot from outside the box before Mason Bennett saw his follow-up effort clip the top of the bar.
Bachmann clawed away a close-range effort from a corner as Millwall pressed for an equaliser in the second half, but Watford held on to secure an eighth successive league victory at Vicarage Road.
The return of the Hornets means another Super Eagles player will also be featuring in the elite league with defender, William Troost-Ekong joining Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in the Premier League.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Adegoke sets world-leading time at AFN All Comers 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Enoch Adegoke, on Saturday, at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria All Comers meet ran 10.16seconds in the men’s 100m. It was his season-opening performance and was just shy of the 10.05seconds needed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics Games. The performance with a legal wind of +0.8  is also the world-leading time for the […]
Sports

Carabao Cup: Chelsea thrash Barnsley, Arsenal down Foxes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Iwobi scores in Everton win Chelsea’s new £71m signing Kai Havertz scored a hat-trick as the Blues thrashed Barnsley to reach the the Carabao Cup fourth round. It was the 21-year-old Germany international’s first goals for the club after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month. Tammy Abraham had put the Blues ahead with a […]
Sports

West Brom score 5 to hand Tuchel first Chelsea defeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson scored twice as struggling West Brom overwhelmed 10-man Chelsea and emphatically ended the 14-match unbeaten start to Thomas Tuchel’s tenure at Stamford Bridge. The Baggies were as brilliant as the Blues, who had Thiago Silva sent off in the 29th minute, were abject.   The result moves the 19th-placed side […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica