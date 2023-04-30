Watkins Alternative For Kane In Bayern Pursuit Of A Striker

Bayern Munich, the Bavarian giants are said to be in the market for a new central striker, and the England skipper is at the top of their list.

But doubts remain over whether Kane would depart the Premier League in his quest for silverware having failed to win anything at Tottenham.

According to reports, Thomas Tuchel would be keen on bringing Watkins to Germany, should their pursuit for Spurs’ No 10 fail.

Watkins, 27, has been in formidable form since Unai Emery arrived at the Midlands club, scoring 11 times in his last 14 top-flight appearances.

His contributions in the final third have helped elevate Villa into serious contenders for the European places next term and they could make a late push for the Champions League if results go their way.

Watkins’ current deal runs until 2025, giving him one more year at Villa Park before he would be eligible to leave on a free transfer.

In his current form, he would not come cheap, and Villa would not let him go easily.

But with Bayern exploring the market in a bid to return to its dominant nature, the England international’s departure may come sooner rather than later.