WATO to unfold WAEN in West Africa

The West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO) has announced plans to launch its new flagship project tagged; West Africa Ecotourism Network (WAEN), which is to be supported by the World Bank Group. According to the Chief Executive Officer of WATO, Ms. Ola Wright, the launch is planned for the end of 2022 in Ghana. She said that the two-day event will herald a new era of ecotourism in the sub-region, creating a sub-region wide connection among ecotourism practitioners and players, as it catalyses development in the sub-industry.

In a press statement, she noted that; ‘‘The two-day event consists a day of conference which will involve deliberations surrounding ecotourism initiatives, projects or sites, and the official launch of the network. There will also be a one-day Fam tour of ecotourism sites in the host country, culminating in a celebration of exotic West African cuisine and cultural performances.

‘‘The participants will include ecotourism operators or managers, locals living around ecotourism projects or sites in West Africa, travel and tourism operators, eco tourists, as well as governmental and non-governmental representatives and organisations associated with ecotourism from other parts of the world.’’ She further noted that; “The anticipation for WAEN is to make it a place where capacity-building will be provided and ecotourism practitioners can be supported in marketing their products and developing ecotourism projects.’’ A member of the WAEN Steering Committee and a consultant from the World Bank, Mr. Bastien Loloum, said WAEN will subsequently organise sub-regional ecotourism tours to support visitors in using WAEN tools and also provide advisory support to countries in the sub-region that have ecotourism plans which are yet to be implemented.

Ac c o rding to him; ‘‘These efforts tie in suitably with the West Africa Integrated Travel (WAIT) project, which was also set up to connect West Africa seamlessly and promote a joint marketing effort among tourism boards and authorities in the sub-region. ‘‘Helping to draw attention to the relevant authorities and policy makers on the need to ease up travel blocks within the region, (WAIT) will now support WAEN’s ecotourism vision.

While another member of the Network’s Steering Committee, Mr. Gautier Amoussou and National Coordinator of Eco-Benin, said; “WAEN will support improved standards and coordination between countries, a major area of focus also championed by WAIT.” Positioned as a rallying point for ecotourism within the sub-region, WAEN will contribute to conservation and education about the importance of West African ecosystems, to sustain the well-being of the local people, by providing livelihood opportunities that are compatible with conservation efforts, and involves interpretation and education of both visitors and resident populations as regards the importance of this continent’s unique yet fragile biodiversity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...