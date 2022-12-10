WATO unveils WAEN, rallies support for ecotourism offerings in West Africa

The West Africa Ecotourism Network (WAEN) has been officially launched by West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO). Convening a two-day event that consisted a conference of country presentations, workshop, brainstorming activities, the launch and a FAM Tour, WAEN was unfolded as a driver of socio-economic development and a tool for sustainable climate. The event which was held at both the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort and Akwamu Palace and the Shai Hills Resources Reserve, all located within the Akwamu area of Akosombo, Ghana, had in attendance the Paramount ruler, HRM Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III. In his keynote address, he emphasised the need to organise and coordinate the presence and activities of ecotourism in the sub-region.

He noted: “I applaud and congratulate West Africa Tourism Organisation and all its partners on tak-coning the initiative to combine efforts that have led to the creation of the West Africa Ecotourism Network.” The major contributor to WAEN has been the World Bank and this support is led by Dr. Louise Twining-Ward. In her presentation at the event, she gave an overview of ecotourism across the world, using Costa Rica as a case study of a good ecotourism destination. In her appreciation to all those who had given support to the formation of the network, the Chief Executive Officer of WATO, Ms Ola Wright spoke about how the idea of the network started.

“The whole idea of having a regional ecotourism network started with a conversation with the World Bank and we discovered that it was so difficult to get any information on projects and practitioners of ecotourism in the sub-region. Everyone was struggling with the same challenges and we realised that the solution would be a network that brings everyone together,” she said.

On the second day of the event, Akoto III led WAEN team on FAM tour to Akwamu community forest where trees were planted among other communal activities. During a meeting at Akwamu palace, Akoto III was made a honourary member of WAEN. Participants also visited the Shai Hills Resources Reserve to observe some of the wildlife conservation efforts taking place in Ghana. More than 50 ecotourism operators from 10 West African countries and the local community attended the official launch.

