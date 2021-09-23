WATRA: Danbatta, Ndiaye hoist Senegal’s flag at secretariat

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, recently joined the Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to Nigeria, Babacar Matar Ndiaye, to hoist the flag of Senegal at the Secretariat of West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) in Abuja.

Danbatta, who is also the Chairman of the Executive Council of WATRA, stated that the event was of such profound significance that it transcends the physical hoisting of the flag, noting that “it symbolises the cohesion taking place in WATRA” and giving concrete and louder expression to collaboration and cooperation among members states of the regional telecom regulatory body.

Danbatta also said that the increasing demonstration of cooperation and cohesion by WATRA member states signifies an unflinching commitment to harnessing ICT resources to improve the quality of life of the people of the sub-region, noting that ICT remains an enabler for bridging the gaps in the pathway to development. Strengthening Danbatta’s position, Ambassador Ndiaye, who is also Senegal’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, described the ceremony as a happy occasion, noting that it was gratifying to gather at WATRA Secretariat to hoist the flag of Senegal alongside those of other member states.

Ndiaye further stated that among the key challenges regulators face are the emergent Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, the convergence of networks and applications, the imperative of infrastructure sharing and the increasing needs of telecom consumers, dynamics of financial services, and electronic commerce in general. The Executive Secretary of WATRA, Aliyu Yusuf Aboki, in his welcome address, expressed extreme delight at having the ambassador and the chairman of WATRA at the flag presentation and hoisting ceremony.

