Business

WATRA: Danbatta, Ndiaye hoist Senegal’s flag at secretariat

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, recently joined the Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to Nigeria, Babacar Matar Ndiaye, to hoist the flag of Senegal at the Secretariat of West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) in Abuja.

Danbatta, who is also the Chairman of the Executive Council of WATRA, stated that the event was of such profound significance that it transcends the physical hoisting of the flag, noting that “it symbolises the cohesion taking place in WATRA” and giving concrete and louder expression to collaboration and cooperation among members states of the regional telecom regulatory body.

Danbatta also said that the increasing demonstration of cooperation and cohesion by WATRA member states signifies an unflinching commitment to harnessing ICT resources to improve the quality of life of the people of the sub-region, noting that ICT remains an enabler for bridging the gaps in the pathway to development. Strengthening Danbatta’s position, Ambassador Ndiaye, who is also Senegal’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, described the ceremony as a happy occasion, noting that it was gratifying to gather at WATRA Secretariat to hoist the flag of Senegal alongside those of other member states.

Ndiaye further stated that among the key challenges regulators face are the emergent Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, the convergence of networks and applications, the imperative of infrastructure sharing and the increasing needs of telecom consumers, dynamics of financial services, and electronic commerce in general. The Executive Secretary of WATRA, Aliyu Yusuf Aboki, in his welcome address, expressed extreme delight at having the ambassador and the chairman of WATRA at the flag presentation and hoisting ceremony.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil firm delivers N2.5bn projects to maritime university

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its JV partners have delivered the first phase of a N2.5 billion ($5 million) infrastructural project to the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Delta State.   The projects include furnished 220 combined seating capacity auditorium, eight classrooms, 14 office spaces with projector systems, as well as […]
Business

Inflation: Nigerians getting poorer –Analysts

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Nigeria’s inflation rate hit 14.89 per cent in November 2020, the highest since 2018 when the rate stood at 15.13 per cent. On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.6 per cent in November 2020. This is 0.06 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in October 2029 (1.15 per cent).   […]
Business

Why investors should be wary of unscrupulous schemes

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

To avoid being defrauded, investors should desist from investment schemes that promise unrealistic returns. CHRIS UGWU writes   Following the rising rate of illegal fund managers in the economy, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other stakeholders have continued to raise alarm over the activities of these outfits, whose operations have defrauded unsuspecting Nigerians […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica