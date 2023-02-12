Faith

WATS appoints Provost, recommits to excellent Christian leadership

The West Africa Theological Seminary, (WATS) Ipaja, Lagos has appointed an Associate Professor of the New Testament, Dr. Daudu Gava as its new provost. WATS, a non-denominational theological institute was established in 1989 by Prof. Gary Maxey, an American missionary in Nigeria. Dr. Gava’s appointment is coming eight months after the death of the school’s former provost, Pastor Oluwafemi Martins. The appointment of Dr. Gava brings to seven the number of provosts that have served in the institution since its inception. Gava was presented to the WATS community during a brief but impressive ceremony on Wednesday, February 1. Chairman of WATS governing council Dr. Emmanuel Olu wayemi, the Vice Chairman, Dr. Kelvin Tapere, the Director of Administration, Dr. Tosin Awolalu who has been acting since the transition of Pastor Martins and a host of other lecturers and council members were at the presentation ceremony. Oluwayemi who spoke at the event expressed appreciation to God saying; “Tough times don’t last but tough people do. Leaders solve problems and see solutions because every problem has a solution. “Today, God has answered our prayers because he has given WATS a new provost.” He expressed confidence in the ability of the new provost saying that “God has sent him at a time like this in history to put WATS on the path of progress.”

The new provost in a statement expressed his delight to be in WATS as God’s doing. He said, “it is a new time and a new beginning for WATS” While conceding that leadership is not an easy task he expressed confidence that everything will be done appropriately to enable the Seminary to stand for its vision and mission. He promised to work closely with the Governing Council Chairman for the progress of the school. He thanked Dr. Awolalu for a job well done during his tenure as Acting Provost. The Vice Chairman of the institution’s Governing Council, Dr. Kelvin Tapere closed the event with a short prayer and encouraged all stakeholders in the school to join hands to make the institution better.

 

