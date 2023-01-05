WAVESPLUS TV CELEBRATES 3 YEARS OF SUPPORTING YOUNG NIGERIAN ENTREPRENEURS

Waves Media Limited, the producers of Wavesplus TV show and Waves Gist Zone radio show have recently commemorated Wavesplus TV show third-year anniversary of celebrating and supporting the resilience of young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The Wavesplus TV show through one of its segments called ‘Wavespreneur’ has given hundreds of startups and budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to achieve free visibility for their businesses on a national Television in the country, Lagos Television. This segment affords young business owners the opportunity to be interviewed about their businesses and what motivates them.

According to the Producer of Wavesplus TV show, Lamina Abolaji Azeez, ‘I am very elated that the show has been able to add value to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Waves media is a value-driven media organization and we make sure this reflects in every of our contents which I think is what has set us apart in the past fifteen years.

The show is a 30-minutes program with 4 segments. The Wavespreneur segment which gives free visibility to businesses and entrepreneurs where they talk about their business value propositions. The MovieWaves segment talks about new movies and blockbuster movies that are in the cinemas which we know the youths would like to see and the third segment is the Waves Personality Profile segment which celebrates notable individuals in different industries that have gotten to the peak of their career through hard work, consistency, and perseverance. These are people are qualified to serve as role models or mentors to the younger generation. The last segment is the Hit Song of the week where we entertains viewers with the trending song of the week.

Speaking further, Lamina informed that ‘As Wavesplus celebrates its third anniversary, we want to re-affirm our continuous support for Nigerian entrepreneurs and to announce our direction for this class of people in the New Year.

“We are realigning and switching things up to continue to ensure that we serve our target audience better and in line with our vision for the brand. One of such realignment is that the ‘Wavespreneur’ segment will henceforth be called ‘Wavesmeets’. This change allows for individuals that don’t have a business per se but are contributing in no small measure to the growth of the society. People who are doers and assisting to shape the country’s narrative. Thus, the show will now incorporate individuals like the LASTMA person that is exceptional at their duty post or the young hawker that is hustling to put food on the table for the family. These people also deserve to be celebrated and their voices heard.’

Other realignments or changes will be announced with time to ensure that more individuals are accommodated, celebrated, and given visibility to boost their business or self-esteem. Wavesplus TV show is geared towards ensuring that it continues to amplify as many voices as it can so that the society becomes a better place for all.

