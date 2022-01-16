Waya: Why I resigned from NNPC to join Kano guber race

It is no longer news that the Nigerian political scene gets warmer by the day with the 2023 election year close by. Kano State is not an exception and one of the governorship aspirants, Mallam Inuwa Waya, in this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, gives reasons behind his voluntarily resignation from his managerial position at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) even as he addresses many topical national issues

Why did you resign your position from NNPC to join the governorship race in Kano?

I joined NNPC on 26 August 1991, before then, I was a state council at the Kano State Ministry of Justice.

From 1991 to date, that means I was in NNPC for 32 years, and I can tell you that the corporation is the most credible and transparent government agency you can ever think of, such that anyone who finds himself in such a place would rather want to continue to stay till the last day of his retirement.

NNPC was formed in 1977 by military decree and since then they have been operating downstream, midstream, and off-stream of the oil and gas sector.

Because of the level of transparency and accountability, NNPC is the only surviving agency among other corporations established almost at the same time. Think of where the National Electricity Commission, National Electrical Power Authority, Nigerian Airways, Nigerian Postal Services, and Nigerian Railway Corporation.

All these entities except the Railway Service that until recently was resuscitated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, are now history.

But NNPC is still there and waxing stronger and with the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act, the corporation has assumed a new dimension in terms of more accountability, more profitability, and responsibility to justify shareholders resources and who are the shareholders, the government, and people of Nigeria.

The Act enables NNPC to sue and be sued, enables NNPC to operate professionally and profitably, and enables NNPC to issue shares and recapitalise as a commercial entity.

So when I realised that I have been part and parcel of all this progress, it is only fair to ask why I’m I leaving the corporation this time?.

But like I said I am happy that I left the NNPC in an excellent position. President Buhari has done extremely well to reposition not only the NNPC but the entire oil and gas sector.

And NNPC being the driving force, has set the center stage for this reposition. Again, I realise there are times for individuals to come and the time to leave the stage to the younger generation.

What benefits has the reforms brought to the NNPC?

With all these reforms already taken place which are designed to increase as I said earlier the commerciality of NNPC, remember NNPC is no longer a corporation, but now a limited liability company which is why it is called NNPC limited, you have to realize as an elder and senior management staff that these changes will usher in a rebirth of the company and it is only fair for those of us who have been there for long to step aside to allow the younger generation to take the mantle of leadership and deliver it to the promised land.

That is my sacrifice that I have done and I know it is not easy but we just have to do that if we want the corporation to stand and to compete with other notable state oil and gas limited companies in the world, like Petro- Brass in Brazil, Petrol Nass, Saudi Aramco, and the rests are all public companies but on their own.

So the NNPC will have to operate at an international level which needs young, talented, agile, and viable staff to carry the company like I said to the international level. In my view, we need to understand that society and what we do is dynamic is not static and the dynamism should be part of us, changing and that we must come to speed with the dynamism of global development.

How sure are you about the election?

I am not sure if I’m going to be governor because there is no degree of certainty to prove that but my resignation from NNPC which I consider a sacrifice is more important to me than anything else.

I believe the issue of becoming a governor is in the hands of God even when you say it is in the hands of the people you must also acknowledge the hands of God, because we have several examples where many wished but failed. Prince Abubakar Audu won the election in Kogi State but died before the result was announced.

We have another case in Zamfara State where APC was elected and the Supreme Court returned the ticket to PDP. Thank God the state is back to APC now. I am not out, technically speaking, because I want to be governor but for a purpose. I have a good relationship with the management and staff of the NNPC and I believe the current leadership is focused and accountable with a lot of reforms which have yielded an increase in oil production.

Declaration of the audited account and other achievements by the current leadership are commendable and I wish the board, management, and staff of NNPC the best of luck.

You have headed so many directorates of the NNPC in Nigeria and abroad and you have garnered experiences. Why do you still believe in the capacity of the younger generation to man the leadership of NNPC this time?

I have held several positions in NNPC up to my retirement but I am 58 today and at that age, I still have up to two years to statutorily retire from the service. You need to understand that when an organisation is going through a transformation you expect people that will eventually take over should have more time in the service to understand the system.

So two years is not enough to make the necessary impact, therefore it is necessary to get the junior staff that will have at least 10 years ahead of them to master the system make necessary institutional changes.

For those of us who came on institutional integrity, the plan can take 45 years before the success manifests. It is on that account that I decided to leave to allow the young talent to take over.

Can you share those positions you held in NNPC?

I was employed on 26 August 1991, as a legal officer in the Research Unit of the NNPC. Later I moved to the Litigation and Property Law Division of the corporation, later to the Commercial and Corporate Legal Division.

Between 1995 and 1997 I went to University (Kendy), Scotland in the UK to pursue a Master’s Degree in Law with a specialisation in Oil and Gas. When I returned I was appointed Technical Adviser to the Head of the Legal Division at the NNPC. Later in 1999, I was posted to (Hisen) Nigeria Limited and (Cisen Barbuda) limited.

These companies were in joint venture arrangement for sales and purchase of crude oil between NNPC and Swiss International crude oil and trading company. I was there as company Secretary till 2011 when I was brought to the corporate headquarters as technical assistance to the Group Managing Director of NNPC.

Within that period, I went back to the UK College of Petroleum, Oxford University, to pursue postgraduate studies in International Energy Management. In 2013, I was appointed General Manager, Tenders Committee at NNPC headquarters as well as head NNPC Legal Division on (Asium) activities. Suffice to say that I worked with five GMD’s at close range. In March 2015 I was also appointed Managing Director of the same (Icons and Babauta

Nigeria Limited. Then, in 2016, I was appointed the Managing Director of (Nap) oil which is an offshore company between NNPC and (Tradohora) which is an international oil products trading company with an office in Panama.

I was also the MD of (Juku) Oil which was a 100 per cent NNPC crude oil trading company. Also, I was the MD Juku Oil Services, UK and Duku Oil Dubai, DMCC which I incorporated myself. All these happened between 2015 and 2021 after which I was moved to be MD, NNPC Shipping in charge of all the movement of crude oil products of NNPC as well as coordinator of a shipping optimisation project. While I was doing that, I was appointed to head all NNPC retail stations.

That was the job I was doing until September 10, 2021 when I tendered my resignation letter to exit from the services of NNPC and retired on December 11, 2021.

Could you tell us the kind of leadership quality Kano State requires this time and what would you do differently if allowed to govern the state?

First, we have to understand that we are elites and most of the lifetime achievement of elites is limited to what they have done during their services in mainstream civil or public services.

And when they finish they come back home to help their communities because, in the course of their service, they have been introduced to several aspects of developments across the globe and interacted with the high and mighty in the world.

So when they return some of them will start lamenting about what is happening in the country and become armchair critics. Because at that time they felt it was too late for them to join the league, thinking politicians will harass and intimidate them since they are not in the mainstream. Politicians see people like us as endangered species as far as they are concerned.

They believe you have all that it takes to develop society then they begin to block you, using legal, illegal, and supernatural means. But one should not be a coward or intimidated to retract from the step being taken. You have to be brave enough to break the rank and instill yourself in the system to contribute and make a meaningful impact in the larger society.

That is why people like us have decided to pick up the challenge and sacrifice to debacle into politics. The two years that I had left in service to retire from NNPC is now enabling me to understand the nitty-gritty of the political process and I imagine what would have happened if I were to wait until one month before retirement as provided by the Electoral Act, I wouldn’t have gone anywhere.

The mere fact that people like us are joining politics is already unsettling the political class. It is making them sit up and do what is right.

That is a big plus for me knowing full well that my involvement has gingered the political class to begin to think of probity and accountability. Now, on what I would do differently, already I am a member of APC

So I believe in the party’s manifesto. And what I will do is to align myself with that because for now, I believe in it. I believe in what the President is doing by carrying out the objectives of the party and that is why he challenges his critics to show where he has violated the Constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is my hero and I see him as a role model and he was the major reason why I join politics.

I joined the political class because of President Buhari. I support what the FG and Kano State governments are doing as APC governments. What I’m going to do differently depends on whether or not APC changes her manifestos but for now, I fully support what the APC government is doing both in Kano and at the federal level.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...