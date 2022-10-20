News Top Stories

Ways & Means: FG authorises securitisation of CBN's N20trn debt

For effective management of Federal Government’s Ways and Means debt sourced from the overdraft window of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which currently stands at N20 trillion, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved its securitisation for 40 years at nine per cent interest rate. In addition to this, the government dismissed public outcry, trailing rising total debt stock currently at $102 billion (N42.8 trillion), declaring that it still had borrowing space at domestic window rather than international borrowing space.

It reiterated her resolve not to restructure her debt. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Usman, confirmed the updates yesterday in Abuja while answering questions at the 2023 budget breakdown session. The budget breakdown session came days after President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the N20.5 trillion 2023 fiscal budget to the joint session of the National Assembly. Faulting public notion that Nigeria’s total debt stock had grown beyond tolerable limit, she disclosed that public debt as a percentage of GDP stood at 23.06 per cent as at June 30, 2022.

This, she added, was within the 55 per cent threshold recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank as well as Nigeria’s selfimposed limit of 40 per cent set in the Medium-Term Debt Strategy 2020-2023, even after including the outstanding balance on CBN ways & means advances. “The exposure to refinancing risk remained stable as a result of the strategy of issuance of long dated securities in the domestic and international markets in addition to accessing long term funds from multilateral and bilateral lenders. “The FGN’s contingent liabilities as a percentage of GDP was 2.64 per cent in 2021 compared to 2.75 per cent in 2020. It is projected to be around this region by the end of 2022. Nigeria is not planning on restructuring its debt as it remains committed to meeting its domestic and external debt obligations.

“The Federal Government will continue to utilize appropriate debt management tools to streamline the cost and risk profile in the debt portfolio, including through concessional loans, spreading out of debt maturities to avoid bunching, and re-profiling of the debt maturities by refinancing short-term debt using long-term debt instruments,” Mrs. Ahmed clarified.

The Minister reiterated that the challenge facing Nigeria was revenue and not debt, disclosing that as at August 31, this year, debt service to revenue ratio was 83 per cent. On Ways and Means debt, a CBN lending window for bailing out fiscal authority, the Minister put the amount standing against the Federal Government at N20 trillion as of date. She said: “The total ways and means today is N 20 trillion and we have the President’s approval to securitise; then the securitization will be over a 40-year period with interest rate of nine per cent but over the years we have been paying the interest component at current rate that is charged on the ways and means.” The Federal Government’s position is at variance of section 38 of CBN Act 2007.

The Act stipulates that, CBN may grant temporary advances to the Federal Government in respect of temporary deficiency of budget revenue at such rate of interest as the bank may determine. The Act stays total amount of such advances outstanding shall not at any time exceed five per cent of the previous year’s actual revenue of the Federal Government, and , all advances made pursuant to this section shall be repaid as soon as possible; and shall in any event be repayable by the end of the Federal Government financial year in which they are granted and if such advances remain unpaid at the end of the year, the power of the bank to grant such further advances in any subsequent year shall not be exercisable, unless the outstanding advances have been repaid. Asked what was being done to reinvigorate agencies of the government in which the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) was holding government equity, she said MOFI was undergoing a re-engineering process. The Minister, in addition, disclosed that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) was being retooled to factor in the interest of Diasporans.

 

