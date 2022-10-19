News

Ways & Means: FG authorises securitisation of CBN’s N20trn debt

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

For effective management of Federal Government’s Ways and Means debt sourced from Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) overdraft window, which currently stands at N20 trillion, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved its securitisation for 40 years at nine per cent interest rate.

In addition to this, the government dismissed public outcry, trailing rising total debt stock currently at $102 billion (N42.8 trillion), declaring that it still had borrowing space at domestic window rather than international borrowing space. It reiterated her resolve not to restructure her debt.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Usman, confirmed the updates yesterday in Abuja while answering questions at the 2023 budget breakdown session.

The budget breakdown session came days after President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the N20.5 trillion 2023 fiscal budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Faulting public notion that Nigeria’s total debt stock had grown beyond tolerable limit, she disclosed that public debt as a percentage of GDP stood at 23.06 per cent as at June 30, 2022.

This, she added, was within the 55 per cent threshold recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank as well as Nigeria’s self-imposed limit of 40 per cent set in the Medium-Term Debt Strategy 2020-2023, even after including the outstanding balance on CBN ways & means advances.

 

