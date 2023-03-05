Faith

Ways of doing follow-up

In the ministry of Paul the Apostle follow-up was done through four ways. (1) through personal return visits to the converts. (Acts 14:21-22 “And when they had preached the gospel to that city, and had taught many, they returned” 1Thess 2:7and 11 But we were gentle among you, even as a nurse cherisheth her children again to Lyststra, and to Isonium, and Antioch, Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.”) (Acts 15:36) “And some days after Paul said unto Barnabos, let us go again and visit our brethen in every city where we have preached the word of the Lord, and see how they do.”

They made return visits to confirm the souls of the converts and also to see how they are doing in the Lord. (2) Paul prayed regularly for his convert. (Romans 1:9 For God is my witness, whom l serve with my Spirit in the gospel of his Son, that without ceasing I make mention of you always in my prayers; ) (Ephesians 1:16 “Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers,”) (3)Paul wrote letters to the converts and taught them through the letters how they can grow and mature.

This led to the Epistles in the Bible. (4)Paul sent others to minister to them when he could not go. (l Thess 3:1-2 “WHEREFORE when we could no longer forbear, we thought it good to be left at Athens alone. And sent Timothy our brother, and minister of God, and our fellow-labourer in the gospel Christ, to establish you and to comfort you concerning your faith.”) The responsibility of follow-up and Discipling of the converts is the responsibility of every believer in Christ. We are commanded to go and make disciples and it means also been ready to follow-up the converts and disciple them. Who are you discipling ? or who is discipling you ? Many souls have gone back because there were nobody to disciple them. All of us are more concerned about self and have left the young convert uncared for.

l believe this bleds the heart of God. For the church to grow and be able to fulfil the Great commission disciplemaking must be done by every believer in the Church.6) LIFE OF LOVE “ John 13:34-35 “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another”.

The life of love is a mark of a true disciple of Christ. Jesus declared that men will know we are his disciples when we live the life of love. lf we are imitators or followers as disciples and God is love it becomes apparent that a true disciple must be full of love. Love is the fulfilment of the laws of God.1st John 2:6-11 “He that saith he abideth in him ought himself also so to walk, even as he walked. Brethren, l write no new commandment unto you, but an old commadment which ye had from the beginning The old commandment is the word which ye have heard from the beginning Again, a new commandment l write unto, you which thing is true in him and in you: because the darkness is past, and the true light now shineth. He that saith he is in the light, and hateth his brother, is in darkness even until now. He that loveth his brother abideth in the light, and there is none occasion of stumbling in him. But he that hateth his brother is in darkness, and walketh in darkness, and knoweth not wither he goeth, because that darkness hath blinded his eyes.” We are called to live the life of love, love to all, both believer and unbeliever. Love is the sum of the Christian character.

