Ways of victory in times of difficult challenges

The world today is in great distress as a result of difficult challenges confronting the people presently; everybody is aware of the ravaging disease of corona virus that has put the world economy at almost standstill. There are other diseases that are equally attacking and killing people at random.

There are cases of kidnapping for ransom and killing one ethnic group or another especially in Nigeria. All these are putting fear in the minds of many people; there is insurgence in parts of the country.

The Bible predicts all these years back when it says in 2Timothy 3:1-5, This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,

Without natural affection, truce breakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, high minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. When all these unholy and unrighteous actions are in place the people are subjected and exposed to serious difficulties.

These are indeed signs of end time when the trumpet will sound for the rapture of the saints. It is rather unfortunate despite these obvious signs of the world coming to an end many people are busy pursuing wealth with reckless abandon. They are no longer abiding by the rules as a result of their covetousness, they no longer respect and keep to agreements, they are so selfish, thinking of only their personal benefits.

All these according to the Bible are signs of end time. In the midst of all these the only escape route is to look unto God, our maker, the only saviour. Hence the Bible says in Psalm121:1, I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. 2 My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. In the midst of difficulties the Bible calls the perilous time deliverance and survival is by holding unto God. It is through God our help comes.

By holding unto him we will also prepare for the rapture of the saints and the end of all things. This message is coming for the preparation of the children of God for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ so that they will not be taken unawares. In Hosea14:1-4, O Israel, return unto the Lord thy God; for thou hast fallen by thine iniquity. Take with your words, and turn to the Lord: say unto him, Take away all iniquity, and receive us graciously: so will we render the calves of our lips.

Asshur shall not save us; we will not ride upon horses: neither will we say any more to the work of our hands, Ye are our gods: for in thee the fatherless findeth mercy.

I will heal their backsliding, I will love them freely: for mine anger is turned away from him. Whatever may be happening we should hold tenaciously unto God; allow God to have his way in your life, let him alone direct your affairs. When God is with us nobody will be against us.

That is what the Bible says in Romans 8:31, What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? In the time of difficulties, God serves as a shield and protector to his Children. The evil days are not for the Christians, the children of God because God is always with them. However, for God to be with any man, he must be born again, serve God with all his heart. He must run away from all sinful activities living his life without spot and wrinkles

