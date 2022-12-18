Body & Soul

Ways to wear make up in Hot Weather

There are many reasons women don’t like hot weather. One of them is that hot weather makes it hard to maintain full face makeup. This is because melting makeup like, sliding eyeliner, and super-sticky lipstick can be very annoying in a weather where you would love to look your best at all times. Because the heat and humidity are a challenge to your looking good, you have to make a few little changes to your routine. Here are some tips that will help 1. Make time for primer. You won’t regret the few seconds it will take to smooth on a primer, which goes on after moisturising your face before face makeup. Like house-paint, primer helps to hold makeup in place. it provides a smooth base for whatever goes on next. “Primers are definitely the way to go in summer. They are light and don’t feel at all like a heavy, additional layer. With primer underneath your make up, you will look better and hold up throughout the day. 2. Lighten your face make up. Just as you switch to breezy skirts and linen blouses, dress your face with lighter makeup. First step: Swap foundation for tinted moisturizer. These sheer formulas look and feel airier on skin and are less likely to turn cakey on steamy days. 3. Bronze believably. “Bronzer makes your eyes look brighter, your teeth whiter — everyone looks better with a little warmth added to their skin,” an American make up artiste, Surratt said. To keep the results looking fresh and natural, he recommends applying bronzer just to the high points of your face, where the sun naturally hits: forehead, cheekbones, chin, and nose. (Covering every nook and cranny is what gives you that fake, baked look.) Powder bronzers are the easiest to apply; look for one with varying shades — they’ll swirl together for the most authentic-looking results.

 

