W’Bank pledges $2.5m to assist property enumeration in Benue

The World Bank is expected to inject a whopping $2.5 million to assist the Benue State Government effectively carry out property enumeration project. Besides, the state government is to contribute at least N300 million to the success of the scheme. Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge, disclosed this at the unveiling of the state’s Fiscal Transparency, Ac-countability and Sustainable (SFTAS) World Bank Assisted Property Enumeration Project and Benue Geographic Information Service sensitisation exercise in Makurdi, the state capital. Unenge said the programme was to capture at least 50 per cent of properties within the three urban centres of Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo local government areas.

He said: “The CFTAS project is a World Bank project and it is aimed at enumerating houses within the urban settings and the expectations from World Bank is that we should be able to capture at least 50 per cent of the properties within the three urban cities of Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo Local Government Areas.

“The target is about 85,000 properties, but we are targeting 100,000 in case we have some errors, so we use what is left to make it up. “The project is going to cost the state close to N300 million, but what we are expecting from the World Bank is within the range of about $2.5 million and above, depending on how fast we can get the data across to the World Bank. “We have so far trained about 100 enumerators. The project enables for planning with access to accurate and timely data. Critical factors in decision making such as demography, population, existing amenities or lack of it, access roads and other developmental elements. “This provide a rich source of information for good governance, provision of infrastructure as well as enable government prudently apply its resources in areas of need,” he noted.

