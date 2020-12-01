Sports

WBC endorses Joshua, Fury’s bout

The eagerly-anticipated undisputed world title clash between bitter rivals Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has been given the blessing of the WBC.

 

World Boxing Council WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has removed a potential obstacle by giving his backing to the showdown, praising both athletes and insisting his organisation will ‘absolutely support it’ and help to make the all-British bout a reality.

 

Dillian Whyte was the WBC’s mandatory challenger to Fury’s belt but his defeat by Alexander Povetkin ended his hopes, for now, of a title fight.

 

The Russian’s next bout is set to be a rematch in January, and the WBC has not yet confirmed whether the winner will be due a shot at their champion after that. Instead, speaking to Sky Sports, Sulaiman said that the WBC wants to see Fury take on Joshua.

 

“There’s absolutely great hope from the world to see that undisputed fight,” he said.

 

“Tyson Fury is our champion, our pride. Anthony Joshua holds the other belts and he has been a tremendous asset to the sport.

 

A gentleman, a great career. “To see this showdown, Fury-Joshua, would be tremendous for everyone in the sport of boxing. We will absolutely support it.”

 

Joshua is in line to defend his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev on December 12.

 

Victory over the big Bulgarian would ensure Joshua remains on course to meet WBC titleholder Fury in two mouth-watering super-fights.

