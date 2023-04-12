Sports

WBF champion Esepor returns as GOtv Boxing Night 28 holds on May 1

London-based Nigerian boxer and World Box- ing Federation (WBF) Inter- continental featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, will make a ring return in Nigeria when he fights Tanzania’s Twalib Tuwa at GOtv Boxing Night 28 on 1 May.

This was disclosed in a statement by the event organ- isers, Flykite Productions, on Tuesday. The ten-round challenge is one of the seven bouts scheduled for the event set to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Esepor, the knockout specialist, remains undefeated in his fifteen bouts. His biggest victory came at GOtv Boxing Night 27, where he won the WBF title in December, following his seventh-round knockout of Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines. Jenkins Alumona, Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, said the event will be another showcase of local and international box- ing talents.

“GOtv Boxing Night has been providing excitement for the fans and this edition won’t be an exception. We’ve got interesting local and international bouts lined up for the night. We assure the fans of another exciting showpiece come May 1,” Alumona said.

