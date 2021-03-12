WBF Champion Oyekola escapes gun attack in Ibadan

World Boxing Federation Super featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola, popularly called “Scorpion” Wednesday escaped death by whisker after he was attacked by gunmen in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. According to report, Mr “Scorpion” had gone to see the governor of the state, to collect his 10 million naira cheque at Oyo State Government Secretariat on Wedenesday evening when the gunmen accosted them Oyekola, who shared his near-death experience yesterday after leaving hospital where he was admitted for treatment since the day of the incidence, said it was the grace of God that made him to escape death with two other occupants in his vehicle on Thursday March 4. “As we left the Government Secretariat, the venue of cheque presentation, I wanted to drop a friend that accompanied me to the event at Mokola, I just saw a vehicle accosted us along NTA to Total Garden area, and the two men were pointing guns at us and ordering us to stop.

Like this: Like Loading...