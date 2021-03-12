WBF Champion Oyekola escapes gun attack in Ibadan

World Boxing Federation Super featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola, popularly called “Scorpion” Wednesday escaped death by whisker after he was attacked by gunmen in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. According to report, Mr “Scorpion” had gone to see the governor of the state, to collect his 10 million naira cheque at Oyo State Government Secretariat on Wedenesday evening when the gunmen accosted them Oyekola, who shared his near-death experience yesterday after leaving hospital where he was admitted for treatment since the day of the incidence, said it was the grace of God that made him to escape death with two other occupants in his vehicle on Thursday March 4. “As we left the Government Secretariat, the venue of cheque presentation, I wanted to drop a friend that accompanied me to the event at Mokola, I just saw a vehicle accosted us along NTA to Total Garden area, and the two men were pointing guns at us and ordering us to stop.
Related Articles
Football returns to Nigeria, as FG lifts ban
Fans still barred The Federal Government has okayed the restart of non-contact sporting activities including football. According to the government, this would be effective Monday, October 19, 2020. The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, stated this during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday. Sporting activities have been banned since […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Golf: Australian great, Norman, in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms
Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalised in the United States showing COVID-19 symptoms. Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus but on Friday he posted a picture on social media of him wearing a mask and lying […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rohr lauds Zidane for winning LaLiga title
Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has lauded his former pupil, now coach of European giants Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, for winning the 2019/2020 Spanish Premier League. Rohr said the Frenchman is modest compared with two world class coaches in Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. Rohr coached Zidane for half a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)