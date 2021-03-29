Sports

WBF President arrives Nigeria for GOtv Boxing Night

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Howard Goldberg, President of the World Boxing Federation (WBF), has arrived Nigeria for the 22nd edition of GOtv Boxing Night slated for Friday, April 2. Goldberg arrived on Thursday to enable him observe the mandatory quarantine period for travellers coming into the country.

 

Excited to be in the country and looking forward to a superlative evening of top-notch boxing, Goldberg praised the efforts of the organisers of the event and opined that a top-class boxing promotion like the GOtv Boxing Night is opening up bright and talented Nigerian boxers to the world. GOtv Boxing Night 22 will feature a total of seven bouts, including 2 WBF title fights.

Nigeria’s Rilwan ‘Babyface’ Babatunde will face Mkalekwa Salehe Omari of Tanzania in the WBF International welterweight title bout, while Emmanuel Quartey of Ghana will square up against another Nigerian, Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu in the WBF Intercontinental super featherweight title encounter.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON Qualifier: Onuachu, best alternative for Osimhen – Amokachi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has urged Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr to unleash Belgium-based Paul Onuachu against Benin Republic and Lesotho as the Genk man is Nigeria’s best striker at the moment. Osimhen, the current Super Eagles’ number one forward, has been struggling since joining Napoli and Amokachi feels Onuachu should fill the gap. […]
Sports

Man United draw up Sancho alternatives

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United have reportedly settled on three alternatives to signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.   While the Premier League giants are big admirers of the England international, they have no intention of meeting the player’s £108m asking price this summer.   Although there remains hope that Dortmund may lower their demands, United feel that […]
Sports

Iwobi opens season’s goal account Wolves

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi gave the Toffees the perfect start at the Molineux Stadium with his first league goal of the season Everton secured an excellent 2-1 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers to claim their first league triumph of 2021 thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi and Michael Keane. The former Arsenal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica