Sports

WBF world title fight: Ridwan promises to defeat Mathias

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Riidwan ” Scorpion ” Oyekola says he is ready for his Argentine opponent as they prepare for their World title fight on Sunday.

 

Ridwan will at the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort (Hospitality) Ltd, Ibadan meet Lucas Mathias Montesino in a 10-round fight for the vacant International WBF Super Featherweight title.

 

Speaking during a world press conference to herald the fight, Ridwan said that he is fully prepared for the challenge, noting that he will not disappoint his fatherland on Sunday. ”

 

 

This is a great opportunity I have been looking for and I give kudos to the promoter and the NBB of C for making this fight happen and I’ m going to emerge victorious at the end of the day.

 

Ridwan ( 7, 5 kos, 1,1) who refused to predict whether he will win by knockout or if the fight will last the distance, maintained that he’s physically, mentally and psychologically prepared for the fight just as he appealed to his fans to troop out enmass and support him. In his own remarks,his opponent , Argentine Lucas (7, 6kos, 1, 2 ) explained that he is not afraid of the home fans, insisting that he has what it takes to take the belt to Argentina.

 

Speaking at the conference, President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control ( NBB of C) Dr. Rafiu Ladipo explained that the fight will observe all COVID -19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands and use of sanitizers while between one thousand and two thousand fans would be allowed into the venue with each fan seating 6 ft from each other.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Jota hat-trick as Liverpool hit five, Man City ease to win

Posted on Author Reporter

  In-form Diogo Jota scored a terrific hat-trick as Liverpool made a big Champions League statement of intent with a stunning win at Atalanta. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all three Group D games without conceding a goal, and victory in one of their remaining fixtures should be enough to take them through to the […]
Sports

Tearful Klopp cuts short Sky Sports interview after Liverpool title win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jurgen Klopp walked out of a Sky Sports interview in tears after Liverpool’s title triumph. The Kop chief helped the Reds end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title and paid tribute to his stunning side, reports mirror.co.uk. But it all got too much for an emotional Klopp during a live TV interview […]
Sports

EPL: Adams stunner gives Saints shock win over City

Posted on Author Reporter

  Che Adams scored his first Premier League goal in spectacular style as Southampton withstood a Manchester City barrage to earn victory in a lively encounter at St Mary’s. Adams, who joined Saints from Birmingham City for £15m last July, lobbed goalkeeper Ederson with a first-time strike from 40 yards out after Oleksandr Zinchenko had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: