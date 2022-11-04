WBFAfrica, Dettol partner for Global Handwashing Day with outreach across Nigeria

Ifeoma Ononye

Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) and global hygiene brand, Reckitt through its Dettol brand in Nigeria recently announced the official flag-off of the Dettol Hygiene Quest and WBFA collaboration at a Public Presentation and Launch of Partnership event in Lagos state in a strategic coincidence with the 2022 Global Handwashing Day Campaign.

WBFA is collaborating with Reckitt on its journey to reach six million children in Nigeria by 2025, through educating and aiding behavioural change in children’s and adolescent’s hygiene habits thereby reducing the incidence of illness and sick days from school, which will have a profound generational impact on their health, education, and development.

The event witnessed the public presentation of the merged curricula provided an opportunity for key stakeholders present including school principals, and students to review and share feedback on the merged curricula.

Speaking at the launch, WBFA’s Founder, Her Excellency, Mrs Toyin Saraki, who was represented by Dr Franco Apiyantiede, National Programmes Lead, WBFA said: “The Foundation believes in sustainability, leveraging on existing structures, ensuring sustainability in all projects we implement. We look forward to extending the partnership’s impact by collaborating with all pertinent existing structures. Over time, this collaboration will address, the hygiene and needs, sanitation across Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Head of External Communications and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, on behalf of the General Manager, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah, expressed the company’s optimism for the partnership.

“At Reckitt, we are driven by our purpose, which is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. This partnership will not only aid Reckitt’s goal of reaching six million Nigerian children by 2025 with behavioral changing education, it will also provide a whole new avenue for decreasing the current child mortality rate caused by hygiene-related issues,” she said.

As an extension to its Mamacare Antenatal and Postnatal Education programme, in 2015 WBFA launched a WASH campaign using the London School of Tropical Medicine’s TEACH CLEAN training package.

In attendance at the launch, were representatives from the Ministry of Health, the State Basic Education Fund, the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, the State Primary Health Care Board, Leaders from both organizations and Stakeholders in education, and health from Lagos, Kwara and FCT Abuja.

Other stakeholders present at the event included Royal Fathers, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ghalib Adeniyi-Rufai, Olojo of Ojo Kingdom, representatives of Lagos State Waste Management Agency, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, and National Association of Nurses and Midwives who pledged their support to both organisations on the Hygiene Quest Programme.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...