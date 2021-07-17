WBO title: Babyface in a date with fate

He was supposed to be a barber but Rilliwan ‘Babyface’ Babatunde is now regarded as one of the fastest-rising boxers in Africa and the 24-year-old could add a World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Oriental middleweight title to his growing collections when he faces Dymtro Mytrofanov of Ukraine at the Eguides Club in Kyiv today. Babyface’s rise in pugilism has been meteoric but he faces his biggest night in the game when he confronts the Ukrainian champion. The boxer has been tipped for something great since he bursts into the national limelight some six years ago; a product of GOtv NextGen project, the youngster has always put his best foot forward since he turned professional. It is not by sheer luck that he has won all of his fights to date with five of his 13 victories ending in knockouts.

Babyface doesn’t come out as your typical boxer; fighters tend to brash but he is contrastively bashful and in contrast. However, he is everything opposite of what he is outside of the ring when he is on it and that is what Mytrofanov will find out today. He has been one of the shining lights of the yearly boxing event since he got his professional bow in 2015.

He has won the national, West African, and world titles. Although his next opponent who is 31-year-old is older, Babatunde has had more professional fights. The Ukrainian has had 10 professional bouts and stays undefeated with just one draw but the Nigerian has won all his 12 fights. It is instructive to note that the European has the advantage of an impressive amateur career over the Nigerian having featured at the 2016 Olympic Games. Babyface is not fazed by the potentially intense support Mytrofanov will get at Eguides Club and at the weigh-in, he expressed his readiness to win the belt for Nigerians.

“I am happy for this great opportunity to come all the way to Ukraine to ply my trade. As for my opponent, I am not afraid of him. I know he is good but I will show him what boxing is all about. “Nigerians should expect the best from me and I hope to take the belt home after the fight on Saturday. “I also want to thank my management team Flykite Productions for the support and encouragement. I promise not to let them down,” he said.

