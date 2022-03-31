WC Ouster: Eagles line-up in Abuja was what ‘Nigerians’ wanted – official

…as sources reveal five new players were injected in Abuja by ‘forces’

A source close to the technical crew of the Super Eagles has revealed that some ‘Nigerians’ forced the starting line-up of the team on the crew against the Black Stars of Ghana. Eagles were lack-lustre all evening as they could only force the Black Stars to a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday which was not enough to secure for them a World Cup ticket.

Coach Austin Eguavoen has been roundly criticized for the starting lineup that saw about five changes to the squad that played a goalless draw with Ghana in the first leg in Kumasi last Friday. Defender Calvin Bassey, midfielders Frank Onyenka and Oghene Etebo as well as strikers Emmanuel Dennis and Lookman Ademola started against Ghana.

“Too many forces and it was huge pressure as they all claim qualification was a must with this and that player not thinking about the technical idea behind these changes,” the source revealed. However, a backroom staff of the team also said even though it was the coach who deserved to get the blame because the buck stops at his table, Eguavoen would be pardoned if Nigerians know what he faced behind the scene.

The official claimed some players were forced on him as starters which considerably altered his tactical plans for the tie. “We can’t reveal some of the things that happened behind the scene regarding the team. The lineup people we saw yesterday was what ‘Nigerians’ wanted. For instance, the coach wouldn’t have started Dennis and Lookman but ‘some forces’ wanted them. He would not have considered Bassey for the left back they wanted him there. “There is a meeting he had with some officials prior to the game where he was handed over the list of players that must play. The pressure that we faced in the technical crew before the game was intense and it is hard to entirely blame the coach for what happened.”

