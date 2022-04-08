Sports

WC ouster: I gambled against Ghana – Eguavoen

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has admitted he gambled against the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of their decisive 2022 World Cup playoff tie. Eguavoen who appeared on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football acknowledged that he gambled with his substitutions. “Yes (I gambled) because we had to resort to a back three where we now had defensive midfielders sitting maybe one or two and then add more strikers and then we can play from the side because Sadiq is quite tall, Osimhen is fast, tall and energetic as well, very quick,” he said.

“If we had more numbers in attack and then play the ball wide, and get crosses in, sometimes reverse pass to the midfield player to run in, that’s also a possibility but you cannot continue to play with a back four or five when you know you have to win the game.

We just needed one more goal.” After playing out to a goalless draw in Kumasi on March 25, the Super Eagles had their backs to the wall when Thomas Partey gave the Black Stars a 10th-minute lead in Abuja four days later. William Troost-Ekong restored parity from the penalty spot on 22 minutes, but the hosts needed to score again in order to progress to the showpiece event in Qatar later this year. With time running out, Eguavoen introduced Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and Sadiq Umar in an attempt to turn the Nigerians’ fortunes around.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Oparaoji, Edwards win Abuja Masters

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Oparaoji Uche, and Marylove Edwards started the new year 2022 with victory as they emerged men and ladies champions of the maiden Top 8 Abuja Tennis Cup decided over the weekend at Centre Court of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.   Oparaoji, who is currentlyrankednational number one, whipped Henry Atseye in two straight […]
Sports

AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles land in Freetown

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Forced to undergo COVID-19 tests at airport Nigeria’s delegation to Tuesday’s 2022 AFCON qualifying match against Sierra Leone arrived in Freetown on Monday afternoon aboard a chartered flight that flew the team from Benin City, and after a 30-minute ferry ride on the Atlantic from the International Airport in Lungi to the Sierra Leonean capital. […]
Sports

Rivers Utd set up continental cracker with Enyimba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

• Beat B’Celtic 5-0 aggregate   The CAF Confederation Cup final knockout round before the group stage will be a battle of two Nigeria clubsides after Rivers United set up a cracker with two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba. Enyimba failed to progress to the group stage of the Champions League, thereby dropping to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica