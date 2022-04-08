WC ouster: I gambled against Ghana – Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has admitted he gambled against the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of their decisive 2022 World Cup playoff tie. Eguavoen who appeared on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football acknowledged that he gambled with his substitutions. “Yes (I gambled) because we had to resort to a back three where we now had defensive midfielders sitting maybe one or two and then add more strikers and then we can play from the side because Sadiq is quite tall, Osimhen is fast, tall and energetic as well, very quick,” he said.

“If we had more numbers in attack and then play the ball wide, and get crosses in, sometimes reverse pass to the midfield player to run in, that’s also a possibility but you cannot continue to play with a back four or five when you know you have to win the game.

We just needed one more goal.” After playing out to a goalless draw in Kumasi on March 25, the Super Eagles had their backs to the wall when Thomas Partey gave the Black Stars a 10th-minute lead in Abuja four days later. William Troost-Ekong restored parity from the penalty spot on 22 minutes, but the hosts needed to score again in order to progress to the showpiece event in Qatar later this year. With time running out, Eguavoen introduced Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and Sadiq Umar in an attempt to turn the Nigerians’ fortunes around.

