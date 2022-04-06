WC playoffs: How Iheanacho failed me – Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles Interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has revealed why he dropped Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho from the starting lineup for the Super Eagles 2022 World Cup playoff in Abuja.

Iheanacho failed in his responsibility to stop Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey from dictating play in the first leg in Kumasi.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner said the Leicester City forward was supposed to man-mark the Arsenal midfielder, Partey and also play behind the main striker Victor Osimhen.

He explained that it was in his plan to introduce Iheanacho later in the game but things did not go according to plan.

“Iheanacho you saw him a few days ago his performance against Manchester United, and people were saying Iheanacho stayed too long on that field,” Eguavoen said on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football.

“Iheanacho we gave him a specific role in Kumasi. In as much as he’s going to go up there and support Osimhen, he has a duty to perform by stopping Partey.

“He’s playing as a second striker because Partey dictates the game but he was sometimes late in reacting that’s why Partey had those luxuries.”

