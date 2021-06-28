WCTL Reveals Everything You Need To Know On Personal Injury Accidents

Everyone deserves justice. That is the basis of any legal system in the world. In case of personal injury and such, it is vital that a person is aware of what they are owed under the protection provided by law. Therefore, two lawyers from West Coast Trial Lawyers (WCTL), co-founder Allen Patatanyan and President and CEO Neama Rahmani, talk about the basics of personal injury accidents.

Immediate response

“Although there is no set rule or timetable for when you must hire a personal injury attorney, it is critical to do so as soon as possible after an accident, especially if you have been injured in a car accident. You cannot go through the process without legal representation at any stage, and you may normally employ a lawyer on a contingency basis,” says Patatanyan. You might also seek advice from the medical experts who treat you. In your case, they can serve as excellent witnesses too.

Clear your insurance issues from the start

“The most important aspect of this issue is the insurance claim. You’ll certainly need to talk to your lawyer about this. They will ensure that your medical bills and your property damages are paid off,” says Rahmani. Insurance companies have many experts in their favor, so it is crucial to have an expert lawyer on your side. Insurance companies will do anything to ensure that they can save money, so you need solid legal counsel.

Maintaining your credibility is the right thing to do in cases such as this. Hiring a lawyer from the moment of the accident will ensure the best advice is available to you. Do what your lawyer says and act accordingly. Seek advice from both legal and medical professionals to ensure that you know what you are up against.

