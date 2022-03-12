We acted as statesmen by rejecting Buhari’s Electoral Act Amendment Bill – Senators

Members of the Upper Legislative chambers, the Senate have given reasons for rejecting the 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill sent to them by President Muhammadu Buhari saying that they acted as statesmen and watchdog of the nation’s democracy.

While some of them cited the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, stopping any form of alteration of the Electoral Act by way of amendment. Others said that they kicked against the proposal because the contentious Section 84 (12) removed undue advantage usually enjoyed by members of the Executive arm during party primaries. A former Deputy Pres-ident, Senator Ike Ekweremadu said that the Senate being a lawmaking Institution could not break the laws of the land at the same time noting that the Constitution mandated citizens to respect court judgments whether right or wrong but should also approach the court for redress whenever unsatisfied with any court decision.

“We are lawmakers and not lawbreakers. The Constitution made binding on all citizens and groups to respect the laws of the country including court judgments. “There was a ruling by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restricting any form of amendment to the Act. So, we wouldn’t have gone ahead to violate the court judgment,” he said.

Similarly, Senator Adamu Aliero argued that it was not proper for the Red Chamber to disregard its own rules, saying “We made the rules to guide and help us to be orderly and peaceful in the conduct of our legislative businesses and by extension the peace and stability of Nigeria. “So, as I pointed out to my colleagues during the debate, we must obey our rules so that we don’t teach people to disobey our laws.

That’s essentially why the bill failed. “Going ahead to consider the bill obviously will mean that we are disrespecting that order, and this is the Senate, the symbol of Nigeria’s democracy and rule of law. We should not be seen to be disobeying the court order. No matter how bad that court order is, we should respect it,” he stressed. Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who stated that one could not be a referee and a player in the same field, lamented that appointed public officers had been enjoying undue advantage over their opponents during party primaries insisting that the Section 83(12), which requires them to resign before going for elective office was a saving grace for the disadvantaged politicians On his part, Senator Smart Adeyemi said, “One of the hallmarks of democracy is justice, fairness and equity.

It’s undemocratic when we run elections without adhering to these fundamental principles. “Check it yourself, in any election, where people have advantage of holding executive power, either by proxy or directly or by appointment, for such people to have access and compete with others who came from the street, is unfair and should not be allowed to continue.” President Buhari had while signing the Electoral Bill 2022 into law, faulted Section 84 (12) of the document, which requires political appointees to resign their appointments before going for any elections.

