The chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has finally come out to discuss several allegations against him and the NBBF especially by the players of the country’s women’s national team, D’Tigress.

Kida in an over 13 points release, revealed that the team wouldn’t have made history by winning the third Afrobasket title in Cameroon as they were on the verge of missing the championships if not for his intervention. According to him, there was an official letter signed by DFEAD, that they would not fund the two Afrobaskets as the men’s team, D’Tigers were already in Kigali, Rwanda, for the Afrobaskets.

He added that he didn’t travel to Cameroon to watch the team because he contacted the novel COVID-19 immediately after he returned from Kigali, the venue of the men’s Afrobasket and that was why he asked the former NBBF Vice President, Babs Ogunade, who has been following the team, to take their allowances and all other Afrobasket expenses to Cameroon and pay them “I went down with COVID-19 after we came back from Kigali, after the Men’s Afrobasket.

