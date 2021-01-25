Top Stories

We are a peaceful democratic group, Miyetti Allah tells govs

The National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) Muhammadu Kirowa on Monday told governors during a meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital that they are a peaceful and democratic group.
Represented by the National Secretary of the Association, Baba Uthman Ngelzama, the Miyetti Allah leader sued for peace and stressed that dialogue is key to ensuring peaceful coexistence.
According to him, poor management of the relationship between herders and farmers led to clashes recently recorded.
He, however, pointed out that members of MACBAN are worse affected by insecurity in the country where 10,000 have been killed and over 5000 cows rustled.
MACBAN said they are open to working with the government to combat all forms of criminality because they are a peaceful democratic association.
“All our state excos are to work with security outfits within the ambit of the law. We condemn all forms of criminality and will not condone such,” the Miyetti Allah leader said.
He also supported that night grazing must stop all over the country noting that it is the major cause of conflicts between farmers and herders.

