WE ARE ALMOST READY TO LAUNCH OUR APP-Passy, Passyxchange CEO

Popular Crypto Fintech Company, Passyxchange is set to launch her mobile app in APRIL
According to reports. “Trading cryptocurrencies in Nigeria is one of the hardest thing to come by, a lot of Nigerians report they have been scammed off their crypto and giftcards on the intent of trying to sell them”
Passyxchange, is one of Nigeria’s top trading platform, they’ve gotten so many awards and also positive feedbacks across the state.
The company currently have thousands of trades on their website and their verified Instagram page “PASSYXCHANGE”.

According to Passy whose full
Name is OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME, who is the CEO of Passyxchange, he said “As a part of our effort to debunk Crypto related scams and make crypto trading and giftcard trading easy for every Nigerian accross the state before extending our wings to other African countries”.
“Our APP is going to be one of a kind, and we won’t talk about the features until it’s launched, it’s our biggest project” the CEO also added.
Their users round NIGERIA awaits this app launch.
Could this be the next big thing?
Let’s all wait and see.

