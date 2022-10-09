We are battle ready for Esperance –Plateau United

The management of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United, have promised their fans across the country that they are going to get a good result against their opponent, Esperance of Tunisia, in the CAF Champions League 2nd preliminary round fixture schedule for Sunday, October 9, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Speaking ahead of the game, the General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan, said the team has all it needs to win the match.

He clarified that the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, is providing the squad with his full backing through the quick distribution of monies to guarantee that the team is highly motivated prior to the titanic match.

“Esperance of Tunisia is a club with a rich history in the competition after winning the trophy several times,” Henwan said.

“But we are not intimidated by their records. We want to write our history by winning this match to qualify for the group stage of the competition.”

Henwan expressed optimism that his side will succeed this time around despite having twice failed to go past the group stage of the competition.

The club’s management has opened the MKO Abiola Stadium’s gates so that supporters can cheer their team to victory in order to guarantee the achievement of that goal.

