We are committed to supporting growth of MSMEs –Okowa

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) through entrepreneurship development programmes in the state. Okowa made this known at the graduation of 437 pilot trainees of the state government’s Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Programme (GEST) in Asaba. According to him, the results from other empowerment programmes of the state government such as STEP and YAGEP have fuelled the resolve of this administration to continue to invest in youths in the state.

Okowa said: “Six months ago, we began the journey of equipping our young women between the ages of 18 and 30 with the knowledge and skills to become self-reliant and wealth creators under the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programme.

“Today, we are reaping the first fruits of our investment. Out of a total of 450 participants, 437 of them are to be resourced with the tools to start their enterprises.” In his remarks, former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, who said he was delighted to be at the ceremony, lauded Governor Okowa for his inspiring achievements in infrastructure and human capital development.

Saraki urged the graduands of the entrepreneurial training programme to remain focused and committed to their respective enterprises, and called on other states in the country to emulate Delta. Earlier, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl-Child Empowerment, Mrs Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, had said that Project GEST was an initiative of the state government aimed at creating a new and vibrant generation of empowered and skilled young women equipped with necessary skills to turn around current circumstances of their families.

She disclosed that no fewer than 6,000 applications were received when the project was announced, adding that 450 were selected across the 25 local government areas as pilot trainees of the programme, after sifting and interviews. While congratulating the graduands, the governor’s aide urged them to understand that the new skills they had acquired attracted greater responsibilities, adding that they should remain firm in their business endeavours. At the ceremony, Onyia Emmanuella, Ufuoma Erewhive and Chusunum Brenda received Dame Edith Okowa Most Outstanding Trainee Award (GEST Ambassador), Evelyn Oboro Most Resilient Trainee Award and Pat Ajudua Exemplary Leadership Award, respectively.

