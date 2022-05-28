We are committed to transparent primaries -Labour Party

Edo State Labour Party Chairman, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi, has commended members as well as successful party aspirants at the just concluded party primaries held in all designated centres across the State. Addressing candidates and the supporters, Comrade Ogbaloi, expressed happiness over the successful conduct of the State House Assembly party primary. He maintained that the Labour party is known for transparency even as he called on other politicians in the country to learn from the Labour party, adding that election into political positions should not be seen as do or die.
