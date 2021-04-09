Business

'We are committed to youth empowerment'

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has reiterated its commitment to empowering Nigerian youths as part of efforts to accelerate the country’s economic growth. The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, stated this in his address at the 2021 edition of the organisation’s Youth Leadership Series (YLS) held virtually yesterday. According to Sogunle, the event, which commenced in 2018, was “designed as an avenue to engage and empower young Nigerians to become future business leaders.

“Four years on, we are still committed to the vision with every subsequent edition surpassing the achievements of the previous.” He said that the theme of this year’s edition of the event, “Winning,” was carefully chosen, adding that “it is specifically designed to etch a winning mentality in the attendees’ and empower them to become future business leaders.” He also stated that speakers were carefully selected to speak on the topics for the three breakout sessions of the event- “Winning with Entrepreneurship,” ‘Winning with Social Media’ and ‘Winning with Investment”- to enable attendees learn from their (speakers’) expertise and wealth of experience. Sogunle, who stated that Stanbic IBTC’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives were hinged on three pillars: health, economic empowerment and education, noted that the Youth Leadership Series rested on its economic empowerment and education pillars. He said: “I would like to reiterate that at Stanbic IBTC, our continued commitment and unwavering support for Nigeria and its citizens most especially the youth is paramount to us because Nigeria is our home, and we drive her growth.”

